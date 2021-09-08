Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Sells $819,150.00 in Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,055,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,393,337. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $129.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $228.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.07.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,312 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $521,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,066 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,139 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.60.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

