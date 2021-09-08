AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s 8th Largest Position

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.9% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 172,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in AbbVie by 8.2% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in AbbVie by 6.6% during the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 42,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.95. 336,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,763,784. The company has a market capitalization of $194.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.