Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 74000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market cap of C$35.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

