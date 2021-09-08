Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 700 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANF opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.17. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

