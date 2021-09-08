Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Position Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,904 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 553.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

