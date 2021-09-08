Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) Trading Down 72.8%

Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF)’s stock price was down 72.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 2,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 7,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.

About Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF)

Ability, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence tools. It serves to security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide through its subsidiaries. The company offers a broad range of lawful interception, decryption, cyber and geolocation solutions for cellular and satellite communication.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Ability Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ability and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.