Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $16.83 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.
The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.22).
ABSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.
Absci Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABSI)
Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.
