Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $16.83 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.22).

ABSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other Absci news, Director Karen K. Mcginnis bought 15,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman bought 10,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600.

Absci Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

