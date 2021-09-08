Abulaba Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.00 (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Abulaba has traded 73.8% lower against the US dollar. One Abulaba coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Abulaba has a market cap of $1,052.05 and $31.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00058801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $80.97 or 0.00175203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.03 or 0.00724900 BTC.

About Abulaba

AAA is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. The official website for Abulaba is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Buying and Selling Abulaba

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abulaba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abulaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

