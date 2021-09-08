Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.48 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will report $13.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.69 billion. Accenture reported sales of $10.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $50.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.43 billion to $50.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $55.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.03 billion to $57.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 12.4% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 8.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Accenture by 8.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,370,000 after buying an additional 47,124 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 9.5% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,424,000 after buying an additional 141,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,879,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $341.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.66. Accenture has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $344.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.