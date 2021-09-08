Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBA) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBA) shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 32,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,088,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

