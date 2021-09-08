AceD (ACED) Market Cap Hits $180,637.05

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. AceD has a market capitalization of $180,637.05 and $18,558.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded down 33.6% against the dollar. One AceD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

