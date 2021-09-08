Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) Shares Up 14.8%

Aceto Corporation (OTCMKTS:ACETQ)’s share price shot up 14.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 4,900 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11.

About Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ)

Aceto Corporation markets, sells and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products and specialty chemicals. The company’s operating segment consists of Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Performance Chemicals.

