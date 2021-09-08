ACoconut (AC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $237,998.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 25.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000496 BTC on exchanges. ACoconut has a market cap of $609,597.19 and approximately $237,998.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 26.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00049635 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

