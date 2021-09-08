AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Trading Down 6.6%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) dropped 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 205,134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 256,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

