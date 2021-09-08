Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 27,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 123,186 shares.The stock last traded at $18.31 and had previously closed at $15.59.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABOS. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($7.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($7.74). Equities analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Stalfort III acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

