Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. 33,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,097,720 shares.The stock last traded at $6.41 and had previously closed at $6.37.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

