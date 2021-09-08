adbank Reaches 1-Day Volume of $40,576.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. adbank has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $40,576.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, adbank has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. One adbank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00058876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00171215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.95 or 0.00724257 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00043266 BTC.

About adbank

adbank is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 871,325,674 coins. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

