AdEx (ADX) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00058846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002888 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00157824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00044188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.32 or 0.00715190 BTC.

AdEx Coin Profile

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

