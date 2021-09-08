AdEx Network Market Capitalization Achieves $71.37 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001206 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. AdEx Network has a market cap of $71.37 million and approximately $9.21 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00059433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00167973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00043813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.52 or 0.00718512 BTC.

About AdEx Network

ADX is a coin. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 136,688,992 coins and its circulating supply is 128,246,516 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

