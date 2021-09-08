Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,177 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 77,084 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $35,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $217,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,622 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 24,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 203,711 shares of the software company’s stock worth $96,838,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.77.

ADBE opened at $661.39 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $315.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $627.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $541.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

