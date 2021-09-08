Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 195.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.55% of Advanced Emissions Solutions worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 124.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of ADES stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $125.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $8.41.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

