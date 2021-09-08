Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 6,015 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSJN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJN opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.