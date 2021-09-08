Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 9,236 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,444,000.

Shares of QEFA opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.23.

