Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 215,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,121 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 461.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 136,227 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

EFL opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.42. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

