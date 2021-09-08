Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 56.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 17.8% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 76.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

IGHG stock opened at $75.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day moving average is $75.96. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $78.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.