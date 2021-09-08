Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 13,495 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 446.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 10.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 27.3% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 5.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $134.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.48 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.77 and its 200-day moving average is $112.24. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $137.84.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

