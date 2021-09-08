Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 5,554 Shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.17% of United States 12 Month Oil Fund worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 429.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,647,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund stock opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $26.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53.

