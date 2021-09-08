Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 7,105 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period.

Shares of PID stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $18.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

