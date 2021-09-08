Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 108,579 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $8,881,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $849,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $493,000. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOFI. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $98,527.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,217,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,553,732.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 20,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $296,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,939.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513 in the last three months. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

