Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,865 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in DaVita by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in DaVita by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $130.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.71. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.85 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. On average, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

