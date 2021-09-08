Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,620 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLTA. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. BHF RG Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 105,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

QLTA stock opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average is $56.32. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.67 and a one year high of $58.80.

