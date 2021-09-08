Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 129.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upstart alerts:

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $262.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.84. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $271.00.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,853,966 shares of company stock valued at $377,198,325. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.55.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.