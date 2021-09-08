Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,420,000 after buying an additional 322,469 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,982,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 439.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after buying an additional 192,009 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,124.2% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 203,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,529,000 after buying an additional 186,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $19,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

Shares of NXST opened at $144.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.42 and a one year high of $163.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.87.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.