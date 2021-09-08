Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,814,000 after buying an additional 719,194 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.9% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

