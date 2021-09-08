Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WIX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Wix.com by 50.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays cut shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.37.

WIX stock opened at $230.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $196.19 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.48.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

