Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 66.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 44.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,172,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,527.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $7,030,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 453,103 shares of company stock worth $28,843,010. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average is $54.83.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

