Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.71% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 221,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after purchasing an additional 29,160 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period.

Shares of DEF opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.27 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average is $64.71.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

