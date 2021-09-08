Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.04 Million Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 32.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $28.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

