Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 48.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 36.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 35.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 134.8% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

NYSE:SCCO opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.53. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.34%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.30.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.