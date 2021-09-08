Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stake in ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) by 419.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,977 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 6.31% of ProShares Ultra Industrials worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials during the first quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials during the first quarter worth about $120,000.

NYSEARCA:UXI opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Industrials has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $34.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.09.

ProShares Ultra Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Industrials Index. The Dow Jones United States Industrials Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land-transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

