Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 678.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Amedisys by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at $3,861,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $180.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.45 and its 200 day moving average is $248.92. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.05 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.64.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

