Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 3,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Omnicell by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $1,013,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $160.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.05. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $161.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.36.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

