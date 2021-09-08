Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.12 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Centene by 38.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 173,170 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 29.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after buying an additional 28,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $63.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.17. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

