Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRBN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,195,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CRBN stock opened at $172.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.63 and a 200-day moving average of $163.51. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1-year low of $126.26 and a 1-year high of $173.31.

