Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSE INGR opened at $87.41 on Wednesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.