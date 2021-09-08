Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 15,801 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 87.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.19% of OptimizeRx worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

OPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

OPRX stock opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.70. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.88. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 579.17 and a beta of 0.65.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million. Equities analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $707,652.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $266,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,029.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,582 shares of company stock worth $4,471,445. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

