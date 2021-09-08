Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 96.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 13.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total transaction of $196,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,546 shares of company stock worth $1,630,302. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $196.47 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.01 and a 1 year high of $199.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

