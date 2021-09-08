Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 1,777.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,629 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 2,444.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAVA. Susquehanna raised their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.11.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $134.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.66, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.21. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $143.50.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

