Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 146,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,408,000 after acquiring an additional 56,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $204.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $141.20 and a one year high of $207.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.32.

