Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 176.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 238.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 737.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 54.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDDY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

NYSE GDDY opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.73 and a 200 day moving average of $80.80. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

